NN (NNBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NN from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NN from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NNBR opened at $6.91 on Monday. NN has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $290.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). NN had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NN will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other NN news, Director Carey A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Jr. Burwell bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at $283,996.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,565 shares of company stock worth $128,420 in the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in NN by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,747,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 546,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter worth $6,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,747,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 546,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NN by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

