NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) & Funko (FNKO) Head-To-Head Contrast

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Funko does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09% Funko 1.55% 10.69% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Funko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Funko 0 2 5 0 2.71

Funko has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 39.80%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than NINTENDO LTD/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Funko’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.32 $1.26 billion $1.32 25.49 Funko $516.08 million 1.31 $3.72 million $0.30 46.67

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Funko. NINTENDO LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Funko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Funko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

