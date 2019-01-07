Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “NextGen outperformed its industry in a year's time. NextGen currently rides on Software, hardware and other non-recurring unit. Management presently foresees solid growth prospects in the RCM pipeline as well. The NextGen population health analytics suite and NextGen mobile platform registered significant growth. Solid bookings growth deserves mention. For investors’ notice, the company expects high-single digit revenue growth by fiscal 2020. NextGen announced the availability of Quality/Cost Fusion – a new Population Health analytics capability. Quality/Cost Fusion is a part of NextGen Population Health platform – a modular, cloud-based solution. On the positive side, NextGen's lowered guidance for fiscal 2019 indicates looming concerns ahead. Also, the plummeting gross profit is a negative. Sluggishness in the recurring revenue segment in recent times adds to the woes. The company faces stiff rivalry in MedTech space. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.47. 4,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,298,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,953,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

