NEXT (NXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 3,800 ($49.65).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 5,800 ($75.79) in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($87.55) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,421.82 ($70.85).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,478 ($58.51) on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, with a total value of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

