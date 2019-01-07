Nexo Price Reaches $0.0764 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $42.79 million and $5.22 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00001894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.02203979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00156039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00210856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024929 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024906 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DDEX, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Hotbit, Allbit, Bitbns and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

