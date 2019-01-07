New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 65.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals by 23.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 50,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $110.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

