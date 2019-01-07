New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.31 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,925,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,896,000 after buying an additional 644,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 142.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 936,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 550,522 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $35,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,140,000 after buying an additional 325,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $1,783,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $4,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,611 shares of company stock worth $6,569,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Benchmark upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $83.90 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $795.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

