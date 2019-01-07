New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.18 Million Position in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Symantec by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,428 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Symantec by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Symantec by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,798,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $19.36 on Monday. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

SYMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

