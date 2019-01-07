NevaCoin Price Tops $0.0041 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $15,090.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010156 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000471 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00109856 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 3,701,665 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.