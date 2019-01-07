Neural Protocol (NRP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,577.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $42,079.00 and $17,577.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.02221696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00156174 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00211641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025028 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025009 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,358,150,010 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

