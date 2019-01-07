Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) Insider Buys $19,200.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) insider Bradley Tank bought 2,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Tank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Bradley Tank bought 19,532 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $200,593.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.90 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 58.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 10.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 291,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

