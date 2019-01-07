Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 23,034 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,633,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,051,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,094,000 after buying an additional 669,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,953,000 after buying an additional 322,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,671,000 after buying an additional 128,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,893,000 after buying an additional 1,851,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $90.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

