Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE RY opened at $70.32 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

