NetEase (NTES) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on NetEase from $352.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.23.

NTES opened at $229.75 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $350.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

