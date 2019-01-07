NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, www.briefing.com reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on NESTLE S A/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

NSRGY stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $251.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,636,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

