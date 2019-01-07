Neon Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

NTGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NTGN stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Neon Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.