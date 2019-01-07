Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Lumentum (LITE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LITE. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.26.

LITE stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lumentum by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

