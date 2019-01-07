Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $4,911,615.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 196,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,851,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,953,737 shares of company stock worth $174,328,418.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

