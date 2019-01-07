NCR (NCR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NCR is affected by a highly leveraged balance sheet and competition from Diebold and HP. Seasonal nature of the business leads to fluctuation in cash flows, making it difficult for NCR to determine working capital requirements. Moreover, declining trend in its Hardware segment is a headwind. Shares underperformed the industry in the past one year. Nonetheless, NCR is benefiting from growth in cloud segment and modernization of its Services business. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NCR from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. NCR has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.77.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 75.44%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,533,000 after acquiring an additional 148,883 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,814,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,591,000 after acquiring an additional 913,020 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,861,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,720,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,115,000 after acquiring an additional 455,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

