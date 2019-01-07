National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of National Health Investors worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,484,000 after acquiring an additional 76,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,484,000 after acquiring an additional 76,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,145,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,321,000 after acquiring an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $94,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $164,772.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,028 shares of company stock worth $1,119,529 over the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 14.53 and a current ratio of 14.53.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/national-health-investors-inc-nhi-stake-boosted-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.