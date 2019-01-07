National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Position Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National CineMedia by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National CineMedia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 15.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 125,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,297,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 934,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 150,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,793. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $551.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.72.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

