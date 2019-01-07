Nasdaq (NDAQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq remains focused on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, thereby enabling its entry and cross-selling opportunities into the new markets on a low-cost platform and ramp up non-transaction revenue base. Nasdaq reviews its operations to ramp up the growth profile and intends to lower capital resources in business that fail to offer sizeable growth. A healthy balance sheet and cash position aid in de-leveraging, investing in growth initiatives and engaging in shareholder-friendly moves. But Nasdaq has been witnessing elevated expenses, restricting the desired margin expansion. It estimates 2018 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.310-$1.335 billion and the margin to contract in 2018 and 2019 as well. Shares of Nasdaq have lagged the industry in a year.”

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.71.

NDAQ opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $224,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,888,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 744,666 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Nasdaq by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.