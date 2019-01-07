Myokardia (MYOK) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.64.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $42.33 on Friday. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 3.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 222.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $167,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $54,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,978 shares of company stock valued at $695,030 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Myokardia by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Myokardia by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myokardia by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

