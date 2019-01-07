Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $7,778.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.02197190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00155995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00209181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024917 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 799,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,577,285 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

