Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for GVC (GVC)

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GVC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,212.18 ($15.84).

GVC stock opened at GBX 683.11 ($8.93) on Monday. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

In other GVC news, insider Stephen Morana acquired 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £99,623.25 ($130,175.42). Also, insider Jane Anscombe acquired 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

