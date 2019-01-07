Morgan Stanley Increases Norfolk Southern (NSC) Price Target to $116.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital set a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,276. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $127.79 and a 1 year high of $186.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 9,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,061,640,000 after acquiring an additional 555,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 55.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

