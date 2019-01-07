Morgan Stanley Has $58.20 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (X)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $58,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 252.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on X shares. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $20.34 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,833.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

