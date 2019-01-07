Morgan Stanley Has $55.95 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $55,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.646 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

