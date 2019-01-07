Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 203.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,574,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $56,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,934,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,838 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,051,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,695,000 after purchasing an additional 609,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 999,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 30.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,054,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,931 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAN. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

