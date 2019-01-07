Morgan Stanley Analysts Give KKR & Co Inc (KKR) a $22.00 Price Target

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been assigned a $22.00 price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KKR. Bank of America lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.33 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.49.

NYSE KKR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 211,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

