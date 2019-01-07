Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 79,447 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,447 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $159,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 44.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.30. 1,092,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,900. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

