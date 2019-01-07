Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,597 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,411 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 611,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 185,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,936,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. 17,967,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,241,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.05.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

