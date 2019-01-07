Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 214,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 214,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

In other news, insider Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,133.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,328 shares of company stock valued at $238,264. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $17.88.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/monmouth-r-e-inv-corp-mnr-shares-bought-by-north-star-investment-management-corp.html.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 112 properties containing a total of approximately 21.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.