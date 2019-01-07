MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (MNDI) Receives GBX 2,475 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (LON:MNDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,291.67 ($29.94).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNDI shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Peter Oswald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) per share, for a total transaction of £79,850 ($104,338.17).

Shares of MNDI stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,668 ($21.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,433,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,684 ($22.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

About MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

