Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, January 4th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $135,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $542,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,506. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

