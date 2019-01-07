Mindexcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,544.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $256,145.00 and approximately $1,544.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.02219953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00156100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00210963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024933 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,504,515 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

