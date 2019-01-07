Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.88 Million

Analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report sales of $84.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.20 million. Mimecast posted sales of $67.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $336.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $355.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $407.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $416.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $32.75 on Friday. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $71,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,166.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,312 shares of company stock worth $5,304,539. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 90.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.