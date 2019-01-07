Michael Morrissey Sells 40,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $804,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 6,046 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,920.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $430,500.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 37,499 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $658,857.43.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,643,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after buying an additional 2,044,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 143.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,476,000 after buying an additional 1,790,454 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG boosted its stake in Exelixis by 162.7% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,785,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,350,000 after buying an additional 1,725,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 78.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,553,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,469,000 after buying an additional 1,566,890 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,020.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 1,531,200 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

