Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 824 Shares of Mongodb Inc (MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $67,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 587.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after buying an additional 3,273,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,324,000 after buying an additional 2,419,731 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 565,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,585,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/michael-lawrence-gordon-sells-824-shares-of-mongodb-inc-mdb-stock.html.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.