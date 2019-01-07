Michael J. Roney Buys 1,720 Shares of NEXT plc (NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, with a total value of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,478 ($58.51) on Monday. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded NEXT to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded NEXT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,421.82 ($70.85).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

