MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.53 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 857.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

