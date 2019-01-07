MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 9.96% of MGE Energy worth $220,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after buying an additional 65,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,392,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGEE opened at $59.61 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/mge-energy-inc-mgee-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.