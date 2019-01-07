MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Wingstop Inc (WING)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 831,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 241,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 830.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 795,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 709,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 712,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after purchasing an additional 198,092 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of WING opened at $62.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

