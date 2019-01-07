MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,237 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,201,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,399,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,241 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 14.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,882,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,851,000 after acquiring an additional 367,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,015,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 128,899 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 22.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 314,961 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David C. Dauch purchased 88,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,507.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael K. Simonte purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,594. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

AXL opened at $11.78 on Monday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

