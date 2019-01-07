Mesa Air Group (MESA) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mesa Air Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mesa Air Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Mesa Air Group Competitors 433 1409 1965 156 2.47

Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 137.38%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 31.56%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesa Air Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $681.59 million $33.25 million 5.96 Mesa Air Group Competitors $13.33 billion $926.23 million 9.31

Mesa Air Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group Competitors 7.25% 47.87% 5.15%

Summary

Mesa Air Group competitors beat Mesa Air Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

