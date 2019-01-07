Mero Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Mero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $64.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mero has traded 1,365.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mero alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006091 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero Profile

Mero (MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 3,473,826 coins. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin . Mero’s official website is mero.network

Buying and Selling Mero

Mero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.