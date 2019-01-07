Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $105,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $105,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares in the company, valued at $22,772,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

