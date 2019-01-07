MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,963,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrekovich sold 7,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $548,923.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,902 shares of company stock worth $4,761,681 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $558.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

