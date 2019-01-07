Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.40% from the company’s previous close.
BWXT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.
BWXT opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,406.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
