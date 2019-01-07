Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.40% from the company’s previous close.

BWXT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

BWXT opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,406.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

