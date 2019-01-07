Mattioli Woods (MTW) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

MTW stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Monday. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a one year high of GBX 872 ($11.39).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

